Munnar, Kerala, India

The monsoon touches the mainland of India through the state of Kerala, which is situated at the southern tip of India. Kerala abuts the shore of the Arabian Sea. Munnar is a picturesque hill station in Kerala with a labyrinth of Tea gardens, intermittent woods, and meandering estate roads.

I was travelling through the hills of Munnar when suddenly the sky started thundering. Lightning bolts touched the ground with their silvery blaze, along with a cold shower. I was stuck at the hilltop inside my car because, due to the haze and shower, visibility was very low.

After a while, the shower subsided, and sun rays started to peep through dark clouds from the west. The stage was set for a magical scene that no one could ignore. I took my camera.

