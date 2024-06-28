Marao Sierra, Ansiaes, Amarante, Porto, Portugal

Forest fires have been a drama in Portugal in recent decades, made worse by the Summer increase in temperatures and dryness.

The Marão Sierra, an orographic barrier that separates two quite different regions of mainland Portugal—the Douro Litoral from Trás-os-Montes—and reaches an altitude of 1,400 meters, has been wooded with native and exotic tree species since the 19th century.

Pines of the Portuguese flora—the maritime pine and the Scots pine—have been two of the most used species. However, they are resinous trees easily ignited and burned in a forest fire. In recent decades, large fires have occurred in Marão Sierra.

New trees have been planted to combat dryness in burnt areas. While walking through Marão Sierra in November 2023, I visited some of the burnt areas that had been planted with maritime pine. Not all plants survived, and some grew faster than others.

I was delighted to see this small pine tree, isolated (the rest were very small) but already with a size that inspires confidence that it will survive and grow and, let's hope, not be consumed by the terrible flames of forest fires.

Two images taken side-by-side were assembled to obtain this small panoramic. To emphasize and highlight this little hero of the Marão Sierra's reforestation, I deliberately placed the small tree in the centre of the image.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now