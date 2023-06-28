    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Swallow Falls Waterfall, Betws-Y-Coed, Wales

    By Mike Page

    After a short week in Eryri (Snowdonia) getting re-acquainted with some old haunts, we decided to drop in on Betwys-y-Coed. Although we've lived in southern Germany for 30+ years, my wife and I studied in mid-Wales, and a visit was long overdue. We were in the middle of an unusual dry spell, and so the water levels in the River Llugwy were relatively low. I'd taken a few wider angle shots of the falls before the bottom left corner caught my attention, and I took this 2" image zoomed in as far as I could go standing on the bottom platform on the river.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®