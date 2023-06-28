Swallow Falls Waterfall, Betws-Y-Coed, Wales

After a short week in Eryri (Snowdonia) getting re-acquainted with some old haunts, we decided to drop in on Betwys-y-Coed. Although we've lived in southern Germany for 30+ years, my wife and I studied in mid-Wales, and a visit was long overdue. We were in the middle of an unusual dry spell, and so the water levels in the River Llugwy were relatively low. I'd taken a few wider angle shots of the falls before the bottom left corner caught my attention, and I took this 2" image zoomed in as far as I could go standing on the bottom platform on the river.

