Kralova Lehota, Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia

Water reservoir Čierny Váh. Pumped hydroelectric energy storage Čierny Váh consists of two tanks. The upper reservoir was built on a hill in a place called „Vyšné sokoly“ at an altitude of 1,160 m asl. The second part of the plant with water reservoir was built in the valley at an altitude of 733 m asl. The pumped hydroelectric energy storage is the largest of its kind in Slovakia. The upper reservoir offers panoramic views of the whole region of Liptov, and the Western and High Tatras. This view of the reservoir is from the High Tatras.

