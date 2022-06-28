Cunda Adasi, Ayvalik, Turkey

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this photo in Cunda Island in March. It was my first photo trip out of town after the pandemic. Having missed the sea breeze and taking long exposure shots, I headed to the harbor at dawn.

As the dawn breaks and paints the sky in pink, a new day begins in the island. Fishermen are headed silently towards their boats and a flock of seagulls fills the sky. The cool and soft wind is refreshing. I breathe in the fresh air and smell the sea. A calm and silent vibe fills the air giving me a peaceful feeling. In a short while, the lights will go off and the fishermen will be headed to the sea and the roaring engines of the boats will break the silence.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now