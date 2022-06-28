Crosshill Farm Sunset, Ontario, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Summer nights call for drives in the country down gravel roads with the music on and my camera on the passenger seat. I timed the sunset perfectly as I waited on the shoulder of the road to capture a horse ranch and caught this beauty as a bonus. The colours went from fire orange to these beautiful pastels in moments.
I hope to contact the farm owner for permission to do some more shooting on their property as the seasons change.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor