    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Crosshill Farm Sunset, Ontario, Canada
    By Tracey Saraceni

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Summer nights call for drives in the country down gravel roads with the music on and my camera on the passenger seat. I timed the sunset perfectly as I waited on the shoulder of the road to capture a horse ranch and caught this beauty as a bonus. The colours went from fire orange to these beautiful pastels in moments.

    I hope to contact the farm owner for permission to do some more shooting on their property as the seasons change.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®