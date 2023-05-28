Kemijoki River, Rovaniemi, Finland

Even though this image was taken around 10 am, it is sunrise in December in far north Finland. This part of Finland (as well as Norway and Sweden) is known as Lapland, the home of the Samis.

The Kemijoki River runs through the centre of Rovaniemi, Finland, considered the centre of Lapland. While the sun is only up for about 4 hours this time of year, the mood constantly changes as the sun comes up, the air warms (relatively speaking) and steam rises over the river creating a very moody scene.

Apparently, this river normally completely freezes over in most areas, but this, like so many areas, is being hit by climate change.

