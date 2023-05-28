Baker Lake, Washington State, USA

When I stepped out of my SUV wearing my headlamp, the fog was so thick I could only see a few feet ahead.

Since I am very familiar with this specific angle of Mount Baker, I set up my gear in the dark. As the sun began to rise on the opposite side of my subject, a faint light kissed the upper layers of the fog. Mount Baker, however, was still completely covered in the fog. The wait felt like an eternity until I began to see Mount Baker's summit lit off and on as it struggled to break free of the fog. I started shooting right away. The initial sight of Mount Baker breaking free from the fog was epic. It was a dance, and I composed accordingly.

I chose this frame for my first assignment not only because it fits the assignment theme but also because it features Mount Baker, the landmark of the North Cascades.

