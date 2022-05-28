Tal Hamrija Natural Window, Siggiewi, Malta

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I arrived on location around 30 minutes before sunrise, I set up my camera and waited for the light. Thirty minutes passed and no light, I waited another 15 minutes and still no light, so I decided to pack up and head back home.

After packing up all my camera gear because I thought the sunrise was over I started walking back to the car when I noticed the clouds behind me started to catch the warm sunrise light. As I noticed this I ran back to the spot and set up my camera and tripod once again. I managed to make this panoramic image with the beautiful warm sunrise light stretching from the far left to the far right of the image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now