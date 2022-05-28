    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Ancient Bristlecone Forest, California, USA

    By Joshua Snow

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    There's something about standing amongst 4,000 year old trees that make you reflect on things. At the time of this images capture I was still reeling from my fathers passing just a month earlier. I hadn't had any time to process it, I threw myself straight into work. Its comforting to know though, that his ashes are laying at the roots of some of the oldest, wisest trees on earth, and floating on the wind around them until the earth is no more.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®