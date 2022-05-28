Ancient Bristlecone Forest, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

There's something about standing amongst 4,000 year old trees that make you reflect on things. At the time of this images capture I was still reeling from my fathers passing just a month earlier. I hadn't had any time to process it, I threw myself straight into work. Its comforting to know though, that his ashes are laying at the roots of some of the oldest, wisest trees on earth, and floating on the wind around them until the earth is no more.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now