Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye, Scotland

After several days of storms of hail, an early morning stroll in the fairy pools in the Isle of Skye in Scotland gave me this eerie scenery with low hanging clouds over the mountains et clear water springs rustling through the rocks.

This picture could be taken from a movie about a distant planet. The inspiration for Interstellar movie from Christopher Nolan here is powerful, as you can see with the glimpse of mountains through the clouds and the sulfur stones polished by years of water.

