Derwentwater View, Lake District, Cumbria, England

The Lake District is one of the most beautiful regions of the UK, known for its glacial ribbon lakes, rugged fell mountains and historic literary associations. There are sixteen lakes in total, although only one is officially a lake by name, with the others being ‘meres’ or ‘waters’. As for mountains, Alfred Wainwright described 214 fells (hills and mountains) in his seven-volume 'Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells'.

I often feel like a bad weather magnet, and this trip to the Lake District was no different. Over a foot of rain had fallen in parts of Cumbria a few days before I arrived, causing significant flooding. The weather forecast throughout my stay was for persistent and heavy rain, and it definitely turned out to be a wet and wild week.

This image was taken using a long lens from a viewpoint below Skiddaw (the 4th highest mountain in the Lake District, at 931m), looking across Derwentwater toward the mountains of Borrowdale. The diminutive Castle Crag (at 290m, the smallest of the Wainrights but accorded the status as it was “so magnificently independent, so ruggedly individual, so aggressively unashamed of its lack of inches”) takes centre stage, with High Spy (646m) on one side and Grange Fell (415m) on the other.

Between rain storms, I noticed this band of light sweeping across the landscape and captured a series of images over five minutes. I particularly liked how the light created separation between Castle Crag and the mountains beyond in this frame. I used a 2 stop medium graduated neutral density filter to balance the exposure between the foreground and sky. And my folding umbrella definitely came in handy during the hour I spent capturing moody scenes in all directions.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now