Sierra de Guadarrama, Madrid, Spain

Madrid is not only delicious tapas, tasty food and excellent wine at a lively bar or restaurant. Residents of Madrid know there is more to their community than the busy streets, Bernabeu football stadium, parks and historical monuments of the age of gold. Madrid is populated with diverse landscapes from north to south, and beautiful natural scenaries. The northernmost part of Madrid is a mountain range known as the Sierra de Guadarrama. The peaks are covered with snow in the winter season. This part of Spain is very special to me: it is greatly fulfilling to go on long hikes through the "sierra", just to get away, and for the sake of being there. I do always of course pack my camera gear for a fun ingredient and try to at least capture one image I am happy with on each hike.

Reaching this location requires about a three and a half kilometer hike, which is relatively short, up the mountains and a little bit of climbing down a huge boulder. I took this photograph in on a cold damp afternoon. The camera was set on a tripod for a long exposure purpose. I used a 70-200 milimeter lens, a 3-stop ND filter and a circular polariser to reduce the highlights on the wet rocks.

