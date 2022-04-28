Paljassaare, Tallinn, Estonia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During today's photo walk, I couldn't miss the old favorites - just the stones lying in the water. Of course, all these spring scents and singing birds, but when I find stones that can be beautifully composed somewhere on the coast, I couldn't miss the opportunity. There was no nood for ND filter, as the shot is made already after the sunset with twilight only. Focus stacked from two frames.

Sony A7S3 Tamron 30-150 F2.0-2.8, Nisi V7 True Color Polarizer, 0.9 ND soft grad filter.

