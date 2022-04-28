Mala Fatra, Turcianske Klacany, Slovakia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

There is one particular quality about long lenses which I like to exploit - it seems that they make it easier for me to work with colour.

While colour is an important element of all my photographs, not all my images are centered around it. This is especially true about the wide angle images of grand views where dramatic peaks, rough waves, stormy weather or interesting light conditions might be the main subject. Sure, the colours must be harmonious, they need to support the scene and elevate the image but they are, so to say, unimportant or secondary. They are not the subject.

Contrary to that, I like using long lenses to photograph colours. Of course this might sound strange as we always photograph something, some object, a lone tree, a pattern, a landscape, etc. This is obviously true but every now and then it is the colours themselves that inspire me to take a picture and thus they become the subject matter of the image. In these cases, it is usually some detail with a limited colour palette of similar or contrasting colours which is usually easier to be framed with a long lens that allows to avoid the distracting surroundings.

The photograph presented here is an example of such an image. In a way, it is all about the harmony of white, black and yellow. Obviously, the other elements of the image are important too. Not just the lines of the trees but also the fact that it is a scene of an autumnal forest which makes it relatable. Nevertheless, it is all about the colour to me.

