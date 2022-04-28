    Search
    Loch Ard, Stirling, Scotland
    By Ken Rennie

    Early morning mist was filling the dips and hollows as I drove up from Glasgow to the Trossachs for a days photography. I had climbed Ben A'an and photographed Loch Ard and Loch Katrine the day before so decided to try Loch Ard today. Well below freezing and flat calm with perfect reflections I photographed Ben Lomond reflected in the loch with lovely soft light and soft high clouds in a powder blue sky. As the morning wore on the heavy clouds came in from the South and the light collapsed so I decided to take to the hills and photograph waterfalls as the conditions were not good for landscape photography. After parking at Kinlochard I started walking towards the shore when I noticed the canoeists gliding past. I ran to get into a good position as I thought that they might make a good subject.

    I was initially disappointed, as they were already far in the distance, but I put on my 70-200mm lens to see if I could get a decent image of them. It was already 11:30, so well past the golden hour ,even in Scotland in January when a brief flash of sunshine illuminated the trees on the far shore turning them golden against the cool blue elsewhere and I managed only one shot before the light went. I stayed here for another hour hoping for more flashes of light but all I managed were a couple of long lens panoramas showing very detailed but dull trees. When I eventually processed the images I got a very pleasant surprise as I had been so concentrated on the canoeists and the trees that I hadn't really noticed the mist clinging to the trees in the background.

