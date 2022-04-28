Crested Butte, CO, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I decided to join a local workshop to shoot some winter scenes in Crested Butte in March this year. Over a long weekend, we met up to shoot the milky way before dawn, then we shot sunrise, and then had a break, came back for sunset and then shot a few more night shots. I came away with more usable shots than I’ve ever taken in a short period of time!

During the workshop, one of my hosts loaned me this Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 lens as my long lens was actually a Sigma 150-600mm Canon mount with a Sony attachment (it weighs 5 lbs. on its own!) I’m now dying to own this lens as it was my favorite thing to shoot with the entire weekend!!!

This evening, we were shooting along the river, looking across the valley at the peaks behind us – and I just LOVED the angle of the light as sunset occurred. We laughed as we danced in the snow to keep warm in the -5 degree (Fahrenheit) temps during this shoot – and that wasn’t even the coldest we experienced! The following morning it was -12 degrees (F) but with those cold conditions came a lot of fog and just gorgeous snow photos!

I highly recommend visiting Crested Butte in the winter (they are known for their ski area) because the high tourist season is actually over the summer where the town touts being the “Wildflower Capital of Colorado”. The entire area/region is just gorgeous during any season!

