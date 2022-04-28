Alabama Hills, Lone Pine, Inyo, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I've always wanted to capture the alpenglow on Mt Whitney (Tumanguya) with a prime lens and on a freezing December morning I finally got the chance.

I wanted to see for myself how much of a difference the image would be from a regular kit lens, a prime lens, and an L-Series lens. While the kit lens produced a good image, and the L-Series lens produced an excellent image. The 85mm Prime lens produced an exquisite image and it was well worth the space in my camera bag. I can't wait to bring out my other prime lens for landscape photography.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

