West Jordan, Salt Lake County, Utah, USA

Where I live in the Salt Lake valley of Utah, I can look out my back window and see the Wasatch mountains on the east side of the valley. One particular peak dominates the view. Lone Peak, a mountain peak southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah, is the center of the Lone Peak Wilderness Area, established in 1978. At 11,253 ft elevation, it is one of the taller peaks in the Wasatch Range along the Wasatch Front and tends to be a favorite hike for many.

From my vantage point, I can watch the many "moods" of the peak, often trying to capture the changing scene. Recently, as a storm was moving through the area, I could see that combining it with the imminent sunset would offer an unusual view of this iconic mountain peak. While the clouds seemingly obscured much of the mountain, together with the last rays of sunset, it all combined with being more than just a mountain view.

