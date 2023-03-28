The Finders Ranges, South Australia

Taken in September of 2022, just as the sun was kissing the ranges, making them appear as though they were on fire. The morning was very cold and windy (thank God for a sturdy tripod), and the low, thick, dark clouds didn't bode well for a dawn shoot. However, they made a beautiful backdrop when the sun's rays peaked over Razorback mountain to cast the intense, orange glow seen on the peaks. It moved across as the sun rose and created a captivating, high-contrast image between the darkness of the shadow of Razorback, the clouds and the brightly lit peaks.

