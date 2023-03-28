Rapeseed Fields, Northumberland, England

I was on a car trip around Northern England and Scotland. The scenery in this part of the world is quite stunning and can change around every corner. For example, Northumberland is a really gorgeous part of the North of England on the way to Scotland, with vast vistas of farmland, fields, castles and small villages.

The advantage of hiring a car is the ability to go off the main roads, stopping at various spots with wonderful views. So when I saw this bright yellow field, I pulled over to the side of the road to have a look.

I loved the fence line separating the yellow flowers and the overgrown field of something that was. The yellow flowers were bright even though the sky was quite overcast.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now