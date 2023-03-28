Rapeseed Fields, Northumberland, England

I was on a car trip around Northern England and Scotland. The scenery in this part of the world is quite stunning and can change around every corner. For example, Northumberland is a really gorgeous part of the North of England on the way to Scotland, with vast vistas of farmland, fields, castles and small villages.
The advantage of hiring a car is the ability to go off the main roads, stopping at various spots with wonderful views. So when I saw this bright yellow field, I pulled over to the side of the road to have a look.
I loved the fence line separating the yellow flowers and the overgrown field of something that was. The yellow flowers were bright even though the sky was quite overcast.
