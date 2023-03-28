Oro Valley, Arizona, Pima County, USA

Located on Tucson's north side, the rugged Santa Catalina Mountains in Coronado National Forest are Tucson's most prominent range, with the highest average elevation of the five mountains surrounding the city. On a trek through Oro Valley below, viewers can enjoy spectacular views of the majestic peaks framed by Sonoran Desert flora, such as these towering Saguaro cacti.

The view from this image showcases Table Mountain on the left and Bighorn Mountain on the right, where a massive wildfire raged just three years ago. It burned for 48 days and grew into one of the biggest fires in Arizona history at nearly 120,000 acres. Now, sprigs of new growth peek through the forest floor and wildlife, including bighorn sheep, have returned to the burn areas. In drought-wracked Arizona, you can see fire fuel like the brittle bushes and grasses in many places, like here on Honeybee Canyon ridge overlooking Big Wash, where this photo was taken. It is a reminder that fire season is approaching as winter temperatures rise and snowbirds prepare to return to their homes in cooler climes.

Experienced hikers and backpackers watch for fire alerts before setting off to the craggy cliffs to brave desert bushwhacks and rock scrambles to reach the summit for their next adventure. I’ve hiked to this spot on many occasions, having made a mental note of the location, and I’ve shot here various times of day and season. It is ever-changing and always interesting. I was attracted to this site because of the unusual way the Saguaro arm reaches out to another Saguaro and forms a natural frame for the spectacular mountain view on the horizon.

The local flora can be green or gold, depending on the season. There might be wildflowers or even a rare Spring snow cover. On this day, the warmth of the landscape reminded me of the approaching scorching heat of summer and life in the Sonoran Desert. It soon will be time to escape to the cool, lush town of Summerhaven at the summit of Mt. Lemmon, if just for a few hours before returning to the heat in the valley below.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now