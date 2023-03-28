Bucegi Mountains, Prahova, Romania

In the middle of winter, Bucegi Mountains Plateau is the scene of fabulous landscape moments, because, at 2000 meters up, you get the chance to observe first hand the rapid movement of low altitude clouds across the high peaks around. This frame got my attention just as the clouds were clearing out, giving way to a very interesting, almost black and white texture of the powdered rocks, with the trees scattered below giving a sense of scale for this grand scenic view.

