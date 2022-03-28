Gwin Zegal, Plouha, Brittany, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Gwin Zegal again, but as I have already told you at some point, I really enjoy this spot. However this time, It's all about the island that bears the same name (Gwin Zegal means rye wine in Breton language but don't ask me why) and the cracked path winding down to the stone beach.

This was taken during the high tide of march 2022, just before the sun rose, at the begining of the golden hour. Actually, It is the first time I have ever seen the island fully surrounded by the sea.

Even though the sky was not as great as I'd have wanted, the experience of being there for sunrise as the waves crashed against the cliffs was just amazing.

