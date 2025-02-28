Xixi’nan, She County, Anhui, China

About four years ago, I visited this place by chance on a chilly, foggy morning. The Pterocarya stenoptera forest had transformed into an otherworldly scene, and I wondered if some ghosts might emerge from the fog. However, I had little time to capture the moment. This February, I made sure to set aside enough time, staying at an inn nearby with the hope of encountering the fog again.

On the final morning, I woke at dawn and looked out the window—only to find a thick, almost impenetrable fog. I grabbed my camera and rushed into the forest. The dark conditions and dense mist made the withered trees appear even eerier than before. As I immersed myself in the creative process, I noticed something unusual: some of the trees and their reflections on the river seemed to form the shape of an alien bug—if I rotated the image 90 degrees. During post-processing, I removed irrelevant elements, enhanced the moody tones, and adjusted the contrast between the trees and their reflections to emphasize the eerie, alien bug-like form.