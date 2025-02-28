Bandon Beach Reflections, Oregon, USA

This was taken on the last morning of my stay in the area. I walked further down the beach than where I had been shooting the last couple of outings. It was a mild morning, and there was a thin layer of mist hanging in the air as I walked towards this formation of sea stacks.

The tide was just about perfect for what I was hoping for, not too high, yet high enough to wet the sand around the sea stacks. As I came up to this formation, I could see that there was potential for a nice reflection. Slowly the sun crept towards the horizon behind me as I framed up this shot.

As I worked on the composition, I wanted to create as much symmetry and balance as I could. I positioned the horizon line near the middle of the frame and made slight adjustments to the composition so that each sea stack was positioned equally on the sides of the shot. Then, I adjusted the space on top and bottom to again strive for equal distances, all with the goal of creating balance and symmetry.

I took 5-6 frames of this composition and knew that one of them would be good. The difference in the final selection was in the motion of the water and shapes of the waves, and I selected the one that felt best to me.