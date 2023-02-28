Snowy Sedona, Arizona, USA

Here in Arizona, we don't get snow that often, especially in Phoenix. Sedona is a town that sits at 4,350' elevation, which is higher than the big city of Phoenix, which is much lower at around 1,100' elevation.

The overnight forecast prediction for the higher country was cold, with a chance of snow flurries. However, I was excited about the possibility of snow on the red rocks of scenic Sedona. Even without snow, it is a very popular place for hikers and photographers alike, but when winter snow falls in the area, it is time to get the camera gear ready.

As Ansel Adams once said, Chance Favors the Prepared Mind. I woke up early the next morning and saw a touch of snow on the ground outside. I knew it would be stunning in Sedona, so with the tripod and camera, I was off to Sedona!

I arrived just as the sun was rising and hurried down one of the hiking trails looking for a location that would show the light on the red rocks with the snow. I saw this spot with the old log on the ground, which added a bit of foreground. Wanting to get maximum depth of field, I chose to use an aperture of f/22, knowing that this lens does a good job without using focus stacking. I was quite pleased with the results; I hope you like our little part of the world.

