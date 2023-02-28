Grytviken, South Georgia, Antarctic

South Georgia, an island in the Antarctic, is a rather remarkable place for its wildlife, rugged terrain, and whaling history. This old dock is at the whaling station, long ago abandoned. In the distance, the remarkable mountains of South Georgia. The photographic opportunities here and other landings on the island are most extraordinary!

While there are no residents in the settlement, it does host occasional researchers from around the globe. Anyone who remembers the famous explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton, will be interested to know that he is buried here.

A bit more about the settlement from Wikipedia:

Grytviken is a settlement in South Georgia in the South Atlantic and formerly a whaling station and the largest settlement on the island. It is located at the head of King Edward Cove within the larger Cumberland East Bay, considered the best harbour on the island. The location's name, meaning "pot bay", was coined in 1902 by the Swedish Antarctic Expedition and documented by the surveyor Johan Gunnar Andersson after the expedition found old English try pots used to render seal oil at the site. The settlement was re-established on 16 November 1904 by Norwegian Antarctic explorer Carl Anton Larsen on the long-used site of former whaling settlements.

