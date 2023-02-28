Gleninchaquin Park, County Kerry, Ireland

On one of my recent trips to Ireland, I found my way over to Gleninchaquin Park in County Kerry. I spent a few hours photographing the surrounding landscape before taking one of the hikes that led me to the remains of a famine house.

I had never been to this part of Ireland before, but somehow I felt connected to the area. After wandering around the ruins of the farmhouse, I decided to take a panorama. From this viewpoint, I was able to capture the ruined farmhouse and property walls, the surrounding mountains, the waterfalls coming off of the mountains, across the valley, and out of this image, the coastline.

The weather kept switching from rain to clouds and then to sunshine, creating a very moody scene.

