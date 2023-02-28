Aoraki, Mt Cook, South Island, New Zealand

Mt Cook or Aoraki, as it's known in the native Maori language, is the tallest mountain in New Zealand and is located in the Mt Cook National Park area of the Southern Alps. Tasman Glacier and Hooker Glacier lie on opposite sides of the mountain, along with 70 more glaciers in the park.

This image is taken from the lookout overlooking Moraine Lake at the end of the Tasman Glacier and is easily accessible from the village for most of the year.

With so many peaks around, this area proves very popular with mountain climbers and trekkers and was used by Sir Edmund Hilary to train for his attempt to climb Mt Everest.

I was blessed by the weather gods to get a lightly cloudy sky which provided a nice diffused light to work with.

