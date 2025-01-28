Yaquina Lighthouse, Oregon, USA

Jaquina Lighthouse is one of the most popular photography locations on the Oregon Coast. This image was taken on a cloudy morning. Considering the grey sky and relatively quiet ocean, I decided to use a 10-stop ND filter and a long exposure to smooth the water and create some layers in the sky.
Although I took this image in color, I saw it in monochrome from the beginning because I think black and white better convey the feeling of a late-fall grey day on the ocean.
