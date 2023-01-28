Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

Yellowstone, in winter, is a magical place to which snow coach or snowmobile access is mandatory – no wheeled vehicles are allowed. Gone are the hordes of visitors which characterize the other seasons and a feeling of peace and tranquillity descends on the area. The blanket of snow sculpting the hills and the low light emphasize the shapes and forms less apparent at other times of the year, and the silence is ‘golden’.

I have been privileged to visit the park with workshops on two occasions in winter. Based in West Yellowstone, we would enter the park in our snow coach just after dawn when the temperature was -30 deg C and the area covered in a heavy mist. One of our first destinations would be the area around Tangle Creek, where this image was captured. The mist slowly burnt away as the sun rose, creating an authentic atmosphere and revealing the heavy hoar frost on the lodgepole pines. Within an hour or so, the mist would be dispersed entirely, and the atmosphere lost, replaced by a plain blue sky.

In the extreme conditions, the camera (Canon 5D Mk II), the tripod and the photographer were covered in frost, but all continued to operate effectively. Using hand warmers in thin thermal gloves was very effective and enabled the camera controls to be operated without difficulty. I was surprised that the battery life was not noticeably affected by the cold, and it was essential to avoid breathing on the rear screen as this would freeze over in an instant.

