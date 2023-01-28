Fukidashi Park, Kyogoku, Hokkaido, Japan

Fukidashi Park, located on the east of Mt Yotei in Hokkaido, is renowned for its clear and clean spring waters. Some 80,000 tons of water are released daily, attracting people from near and far who come to collect the water for drinking.

The park is also beautiful in all seasons, although I particularly like it when there are fewer people in the winter.

I loved the serenity of this winter scene, which reminded me of a painting. I was pleased to find a spot where the trees framed the bridge almost perfectly.

