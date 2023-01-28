El Capitan, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Yosemite National Park is magical no matter what time of the year you visit, but winter is one of my favorite times to visit. Unlike the summer months, there is little traffic and very few visitors.

The main feature in the picture is El Capitan, a vertical rock formation on the north side of Yosemite Valley near its western end. The granite monolith is about 3,000 feet from base to summit along its tallest face.

The other important feature is the Merced River, the major river flowing through the park valley. Although not far from the road, it was a struggle breaking trail through two feet of snow to reach this vantage point.

When I started heading to this location, it was overcast and snowing. I found my composition, set up my tripod and camera and started taking pictures. It must have been my lucky day as I was only there for a little while when it stopped snowing, and the overcast started to lift. It was approaching sunset, and the sun lit up El Capitan very slowly. The reflection of El Capitan in the Merced River was a bonus making the river look like it was on fire.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now