Colourful Countryside, Northumberland, England

One of the key reasons I love to rent a car as opposed to going on an organised tour is the ability to drive off the beaten path to discover scenes that you would miss while driving on main roads (not even considering that it becomes a 'photo out of a bus window' as you whiz by).

I was on one of these self-driving holidays in England, staying in B&Bs (which I love) and exploring the back roads, pubs, people and scenery. At one point, I pulled over to check my map (no GPS in the car) and looked across to find this extraordinary scene before my eyes. There was heather as far as the eye could see, along with extraordinary shades of green (and, yes, these are the actual colours I witnessed that day).

Northumberland is an extraordinary area of the UK filled with beautiful scenery, castles, and national parks.

An idyllic scene punctuated by a lovely English farm. Perfection!

