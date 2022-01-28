    Search
    Snohomish, North Cascades, WA, USA
    By Mike Reid

    Went flying with a friend up into the North Cascades to get some views of the glaciers and peaks. We chose late afternoon for the combination of softer light and shadows. These areas are not easily accessed except from the air. The high-angle perspective is captivating. The GFX100s captures the nuances and textures of the landscape. We flew a particular route at about 8,000 feet, but the next day can be totally different. I felt like the GF45-100 with its OIS was the right lens for this trip and did well shooting through glass in a vibrating environment.

