Snohomish, North Cascades, WA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Went flying with a friend up into the North Cascades to get some views of the glaciers and peaks. We chose late afternoon for the combination of softer light and shadows. These areas are not easily accessed except from the air. The high-angle perspective is captivating. The GFX100s captures the nuances and textures of the landscape. We flew a particular route at about 8,000 feet, but the next day can be totally different. I felt like the GF45-100 with its OIS was the right lens for this trip and did well shooting through glass in a vibrating environment.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now