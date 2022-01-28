Middle Fork Trail, North Bend, Washington, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Middle Fork Snoqualmie River Road is a scenic drive and has some beautiful trails all along it's length. Mountains, the river and beautiful lush forests line its length and invite hiking and exploring.

I spent a beautiful late spring day hiking along the Middle Fork Trail, which takes you along the river and through beautiful lush old growth and older second growth forest. The weather was perfect that day with a nice mix of sun and clouds. I came upon this scene at just the right time as the late morning sun bathed the forest and created beautiful dappled light and shadow. A place I'll definitely return to.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now