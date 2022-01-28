Manzanares El Real, Madrid, Spain

Picture Story

The Sierra de Guadarrama is a mountain range forming the main eastern section of the "Sistema Central", the system of mountain ranges along the center of the Iberian Peninsula. I frequently visit different areas of the Sierra de Guadarrama and have been doing so for about thirty years now. This photograph was taken in the area known as "La Pedriza", if translated to English would be something like "the stony area". Undoubtedly, an extraordinary and magical place offering all sorts of photographic opportunities. There are a few streams that source in this area and empty into the "Manzanares" river. The stream in this image so happens to be one. This image was actually not my objective, it "happened" by chance. In fact, my intention that January morning of 2022 was to locate a spot I had been to several months earlier. I walked up and down the stream several times on both sides but could not find that spot. Melting ice water trickled down from the boulders around me. Ice was everywhere and was unable to avoid slipping and falling a couple of times.

Instead, this location seemed very attractive and the blue hour light was absolutely amazing and soft. I had on my wellington boots so I stepped into the water to set up my tripod. I used a 3 stop ND filter to get the right shutter speed: a not too long exposure of a little over half a second so as to get a more painterly effect on the water.

