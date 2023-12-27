Cascade Mountain, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

It was a cold Christmas day when my family and I decided to board the Banff Gondola leading up to the summit of Sulphur Mountain. The family trip this year was to Banff National Park. None of us had ever been before, and this was the first full day we were there after landing in Calgary late Christmas Eve. I boarded the gondola, and immediately, my mittens got caught in the door, resulting in mild panic from all the parties involved. I'd bought those mittens too at Ultimate Sports in downtown Banff because the "winter gloves" I bought back home in New Jersey were as good as useless here. It was a new kind of cold, and I learned one thing pretty quickly for my fellow photographers out there. Glove liners will soon become your best friend. That way, you can wear nice thick gloves, but for the brief moments you need to set up your camera before hitting the shutter button, those glove liners will save your hands. Banff is cold, much colder than Jersey or Boston.

As we began the 8-minute ride up to the summit of Sulphur Mountain, I noticed the window in the gondola was open—score, as the windows are generally tinted and dirty, making quality photography hard. I had my Canon R5 in my hand and my 5D MKIII in my backpack. This was the first time I'd gone anywhere with my R5, which was really exciting. Around halfway through the ride, you rise above the tree line briefly, with the exception of a few passing trees. Cascade Mountain and the town of Banff are directly in view during these moments. A perfect arch-shaped cloud hung in the sky on one side of Cascade Mountain, and the sun had just started to set. Sunset is early in Banff in December, around 4:30 PM, which makes the summit of Sulphur Mountain a great place for night photography. I stuck my camera out the window to take a shot of Cascade Mountain. I only had a few seconds before a tree would pass by to block my view, and I got fortunate on the settings with minimal shutter-speed adjustment. I shot in RAW. I always shoot in RAW; that way, you can fix things like white balance after the fact as long as you get your exposures right. It's especially useful in these fleeting moments.

Since I spent the rest of the evening trying to capture the sunset from atop Sulphur Mountain, it wasn't until late that night that I realized what I'd even caught. I'd somehow managed to beat the rocking gondola and the trees whizzing by to capture a perfectly squared-on shot of Cascade Mountain. I was surprised when I opened Lightroom. The photo was so crisp (likely thanks to the R5's 45MP sensor), which wasn't surprising, but the colours and the balance of the light right off the camera were incredible. I did minimal re-touching in Lightroom, masking the sky and the landscape separately. I brought down the highlights on the sky and brought up the shadows on the landscape so you could see the trees in more detail. Then I just played with white balance and tint a little, and voila. It's one of the most surprising and stunning photos I've ever taken. It has such a unique angle and framing of Cascade Mountain from my internet search.

In conclusion, the Banff Gondola ride is worth it. Just be sure to dress warmly!

