Riisitunturi National Park, Finland

This picture was taken two years ago on our family ski trip to Finland, Ruka. It is absolutely winter kingdom — an excellent ski resort surrounded by beautiful forests. We took a trip to Riisitunturi National Park, about 30 km from the ski resort. We climb the mountain for about half an hour, and nature changes rapidly. Trees are smaller and smaller. On the top of the mountain view is absolutely unreal. Small trees are covered with ice; every tree is like a sculpture.

In this picture, you can see two dancers in beautiful golden light. We visited this place two times that week; the place is so impressive

