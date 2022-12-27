Listoi del Formin, Cortina, Italy

One of the most iconic places in the Dolomites is "5 Torri"; the place is magnificent with a fantastic panorama!

I go there both in summer and winter because there is no shortage of opportunities to take excellent pictures.

This time I wanted to spend the night at the refuge, but I wasn't lucky as the visibility was very low, and the fog continued to persist.

The only opportunity to shoot was for about 20 minutes, enough to capture one of the best-known peaks, the "Listoi del Formin"

