Minnehaha Park, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Autumn in Minnesota is different every year. Not only the timing of the color, but the vibrance of the color varies. The best conditions for deep saturated color is a wet, warm spring and summer; followed by warm days and cool evening in the autumn. The evenings should be cool, but not freezing, because once it freezes the leaves begin to fall from the trees. The snow in this photo came as a snowstorm; leaving behind 7 inches of snow. The next week the snow melted and the leaves fell early after having froze.

