Lone Pine in Ganong Park, New Brunswick, Canada

This lone pine tree stands as a landmark in Ganong Nature Park in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada. I captured it one June evening just before sunset, as the light lit up its branches and sloped across the bright green early summer grass in the meadow. I liked the effects of the lighting, the leading line of the green road and the moodiness of the sunset sky as well as the fact that this lone tree formed just a small part of the many lovely vistas in this park.

