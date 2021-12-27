Iridescent Glow Reflections, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I spent a weekend in Zion National Park in January of 2014. It was such cold enough that there were hardly any visitors. I had many hikes all to myself. I hiked all over Zion and found so much beauty but not a lot of unique images. I didn't want to photograph the icons. I wanted something that I could claim as my own.

After finishing the trail at Angel's Landing I was a bit tired and maybe a bit uninspired. I went back to my hotel to rest and reset. In the morning, I decided to just hike along the river for a little ways instead of taking another well-beaten path. The canyon was magnificent! The orange sandstone above me glowed in the morning light. I was enamored. But being a new photographer at the time, I didn't know how to expose for the high dynamic range between the shade in the river bed and the light on the peaks above. I either had a totally blown out sky or a ridiculously dark foreground. I decided that trying to shoot above me was futile. I opted instead to look at the landscape below me.

This little pool was just at my feet and reflected the iridescent glow of the sandstone above perfectly. It was just what I was looking for! It remains one of my most cherished images. It was taken with one of my first cameras, a Nikon D3200 and I still had a lot to learn about photography in general. Yet, this image has longevity to me for its unique, intimate take on an iconic national park.

