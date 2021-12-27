Fern and Water, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

One warm day in June, I went hiking with my mom in Yosemite National Park. We hiked about 10 miles throughout the valley. I found this stream flowing into the Merced river. I think it's such a peaceful scene with the ferns and water cascading over the moss-covered rocks. The beginning of June is a good time to visit, while the waterfalls are still full, and everything is green and beautiful. I like to go early in the morning before the crowds of people get there. It is peaceful, and I love the morning light.

