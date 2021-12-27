Bortir Bil Wetland, Nilganj, West Bengal, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I visited my homeland of India last month and found out about this wetland near my new home. On visiting it about an hour before sunset for some minimalistic shots of boats, I found this patch of water hyacinth pads growing on the shallow water. After some careful observation, I found this beautiful central pad surrounded by similar pads with droplets of water. Captured 5 shots and focus stacked all of them to create this image.

This was taken in Bortir Bil. A wetland in West Bengal, India which is known for its huge water lily fields that is harvested on the wetlands during monsoon. A definite must visit during that season.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now