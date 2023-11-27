O’Mahony Conservation Area, Alberta, Canada

I had driven up to Slave Lake last fall as it was the only place I could get an appointment to renew my passport. The fall colours were so spectacular that I spent a whole weekend exploring the area and photographing what I could.

This photo was taken almost two hours west of Slave Lake, in the O'Mahony Conservation Area, pretty much the middle of nowhere. It was super smokey due to the area's wildfires, but I ensured no fires were threatening the area before entering. The contrast between the brilliant yellow and orange of the leaves and the ominous grey sky was amazing, and I captured this photo before I even started down the trail.

This photo shows the main road into the conservation area, which seems to be between beautiful farmers' fields. It was a beautiful, peaceful area, which seemed like it didn't get visited too often. I'd definitely recommend going if you're in the area!

While there, I also saw many birds and even captured a woodpecker on camera! The fall foliage in the Slave Lake area is quite incredible, and the whole drive is filled with colour. There are so many lakes to stop by on the way, which also makes for great photo stops.

