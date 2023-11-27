Mill Pond, Caddo Lake, Uncertain, Texas, USA

After several months of planning and reviewing hundreds of photos of the fall colors at Caddo Lake, Texas, I finally arrived at Mill Pond, Caddo Lake State Park, Texas. The bald cypress trees showed beautiful fall colors in the first week of November.

I arrived before sunrise to get the feel of the location and found a spot at the end of the dock to set up my tripod and frame a nice composition. As the sun rose over the horizon, the swamp lit up with hues of green and orange. The air was calm, so the reflections of the trees in the swamp were perfect.

The draping Spanish moss and green lily pads added interest to the early morning scene. This image perfectly captures the "Mood of the Swamp".

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now