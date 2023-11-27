Fall Cypress, Uncertain, Texas, USA

I had done much research before committing myself to this photography trip. Due to changes, I had to monitor the weather conditions for months and try to predict the best time to be at this location. I had to delay the trip for one week. However, I was lucky enough to catch the peak time of the cypress trees, where their leaves all changed to red, with the Spanish mosses in gray color and some of the yellow leaves just above the water.

All those conditions provided a wonderful setting for photography. The only challenge was photographing the cypress trees on a canoe. Shutter speed needed to be high enough to keep the photo in focus, and photo stacking is out of the question as well, but I think the end result turned out way better than I expected.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now