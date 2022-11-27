Windom, MN, USA

This little tree is near the end of a dead-end road. Living in a rural area means that we have plenty of dead-end dirt roads to explore.

I found this one on google maps, and I only had intentions to scout this location for possible future shoots. I'm glad I brought my camera along because as the sun dipped below the clouds this nice golden light spilled across the landscape.

I didn't even realize the nice curve of the cloud formation until firing off the first shot. I ended up taking a few more and this turned out to be one of my favorite Autumn shots to date.

Completely unplanned, and unexpected, sometimes works out to be the best combination.

