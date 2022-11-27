Windom, MN, USA

This little tree is near the end of a dead-end road. Living in a rural area means that we have plenty of dead-end dirt roads to explore.
I found this one on google maps, and I only had intentions to scout this location for possible future shoots. I'm glad I brought my camera along because as the sun dipped below the clouds this nice golden light spilled across the landscape.
I didn't even realize the nice curve of the cloud formation until firing off the first shot. I ended up taking a few more and this turned out to be one of my favorite Autumn shots to date.
Completely unplanned, and unexpected, sometimes works out to be the best combination.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor